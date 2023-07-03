In a statement, An Garda Síochána said that ‘are continuing to investigate all the circumstances of an alleged assault that is reported to have occurred in the Slieve League/Killybegs area of County Donegal between Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 2023.

The statement continued: “Earlier this morning, Monday, July 3 2023, Gardaí, with the assistance of the Coast Guard recovered a body from the water at Slieve League.”

Gardai confirmed that the body has since been removed from the scene and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

A body has been recovered from the water at Slieve League in Donegal.

They added that the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will take place in due course.

An incident room has been established at Ballyshannon Garda station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

Investigating Gardaí continue to appeal to any persons travelling in the vicinity of Killybegs/Slieve League in Co. Donegal between the afternoon of Saturday, June 24 2023 and the evening of Sunday, June 25 2023 who observed any activity which drew their attention to come forward.

Any road users travelling in these areas at these times who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.