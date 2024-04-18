Buncrana man tragically killed in Australia to be laid to rest on Saturday at home in Inishowen
Popular AJ Doyle, who was 30-years-old, was sadly killed in a motorbike collision in Perth, Australia, over Easter weekend.
Following his untimely death, the Buncrana man’s friends launched a fundraiser to help support his family and get AJ and his possessions home to Inishowen. To date, it has raised over $160,000/ 96,573 euro or £82,634.
They also held a memorial service in honour of AJ at Roe Gardens, Kings Park in Australia on Sunday, April 7.
AJ’s funeral will take place on Saturday, April 20 at 10.45am at Christ Church, Buncrana for 12pm service with burial in the adjoining graveyard.
The family has requested family flowers only, with donations in lieu, if desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, which worked to assist in getting AJ back home.
Further details of AJ’s funeral can be obtained at Porter Funeral Directors on Facebook.