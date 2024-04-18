Buncrana man tragically killed in Australia to be laid to rest on Saturday at home in Inishowen

The Inishowen man tragically killed in Perth, Australia over Easter will be laid to rest at home in Donegal on Saturday.
By Laura Glenn
Published 18th Apr 2024, 12:15 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Popular AJ Doyle, who was 30-years-old, was sadly killed in a motorbike collision in Perth, Australia, over Easter weekend.

Following his untimely death, the Buncrana man’s friends launched a fundraiser to help support his family and get AJ and his possessions home to Inishowen. To date, it has raised over $160,000/ 96,573 euro or £82,634.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They also held a memorial service in honour of AJ at Roe Gardens, Kings Park in Australia on Sunday, April 7.

The late AJ Doyle.The late AJ Doyle.
The late AJ Doyle.

AJ’s funeral will take place on Saturday, April 20 at 10.45am at Christ Church, Buncrana for 12pm service with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

The family has requested family flowers only, with donations in lieu, if desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, which worked to assist in getting AJ back home.

Further details of AJ’s funeral can be obtained at Porter Funeral Directors on Facebook.

Related topics:AustraliaBuncranaInishowenPerthDonegalFacebook