Burt's Gala store sells €100,000 winning 'Millionaire Raffle' ticket
and live on Freeview channel 276
The winning player was one of six from around the country who won €100,000 on the ‘bigger than ever’ Millionaire Raffle Draw on New Year’s Eve.
A National Lottery player in Dublin scooped the the top prize of €1 million.
Other prizes on offer in the New Year’s Eve draw included 15 prizes of €10,000, 45 prizes of €5,000, 302 prizes of €1,000 and 8,131 prizes of €500. The National Lottery are urging all Millionaire Raffle players to check their tickets very carefully to see if they have gotten 2024 started with a win. Players are advised to check their tickets at www.lottery.ie on the National Lottery App.
A National Lottery spokesperson said: “If you were one of the biggest winners of the night who won the €1 million and €100,000 prizes, you should sign the back of your ticket and keep it safe. You can contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for you to claim your prize. With 8,500 prizes on offer in the draw, all ticket holders should carefully check their tickets today on www.lottery.ie or through the National Lottery app where they will see the full list of winning ticket numbers.”
Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language.