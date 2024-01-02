The popular ‘Gala’ store in Moness, Burt in Donegal sold a €100,000 winning lottery ticket for the Millionaire Raffle, it has been confirmed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The winning player was one of six from around the country who won €100,000 on the ‘bigger than ever’ Millionaire Raffle Draw on New Year’s Eve.

A National Lottery player in Dublin scooped the the top prize of €1 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other prizes on offer in the New Year’s Eve draw included 15 prizes of €10,000, 45 prizes of €5,000, 302 prizes of €1,000 and 8,131 prizes of €500. The National Lottery are urging all Millionaire Raffle players to check their tickets very carefully to see if they have gotten 2024 started with a win. Players are advised to check their tickets at www.lottery.ie on the National Lottery App.

The winning ticket was sold at the 'Gala' store in Burt, Donegal.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “If you were one of the biggest winners of the night who won the €1 million and €100,000 prizes, you should sign the back of your ticket and keep it safe. You can contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for you to claim your prize. With 8,500 prizes on offer in the draw, all ticket holders should carefully check their tickets today on www.lottery.ie or through the National Lottery app where they will see the full list of winning ticket numbers.”