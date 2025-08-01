Caring professionals, journalists and Church representatives urged to join 'Mourning March for Palestine' in Buncrana
The group are also calling on journalists and church representatives as well as the general public to join them.
The “Mourning March for Palestine” will commence at the river, Cockhill Bridge at 3 pm on Saturday, August 9 and proceed to the sea at Buncrana Shorefront.
“We at the Inishowen Branch IPSC have been working tirelessly to highlight the atrocities being committed on Palestinians, both in Gaza and in the West Bank” said Spokesperson Christine McGillan.
“We are all in mourning for the people of Gaza, who are being bombed relentlessly, shot at, burned in tents, buried alive, assassinated, illegally detained and being intentionally starved to death. Additionally we are fighting like hell for the living.,” said Ms McGillan.
“Our ultimate goal and plea,” she added, “Is for a permanent ceasefire.”
“Along with an invite to the general public, we urge all journalists to join the march and represent your colleagues who have been murdered reporting the genocide while many have been illegally detained and tortured. More than 200 journalists have been murdered to date with many more injured,” said the spokeswoman.
“We call on doctors, nurses, medics, first responders, ambulance drivers, firemen and women, community rescue teams, civil defence teams to please join us in your uniforms and scrubs to show your solidarity to your grieving and wounded colleagues who have been on the front lines of this hellscape and have have dominated the news on our social media and phones trying to rescue, help and treat the tens of thousands of dead and injured Gazans. We further invite teachers and academics, as so many of them have been killed too. Those struggling to stay alive are still trying to teach children and students in makeshift classrooms in unsafe, bombed out buildings, “ said Ms McGillan.
We invite representatives from all Churches and their congregations to please join us, “ said Ms McGillan.
The general public, have been asked to dress in black if possible. The march is to be a silent and mournful procession, as we remember all of the dead, fathers, mothers, children, babies, brother’s, sisters, grandparents, and all of the doctors, nurses, medics, the rescuers, the ambulance drivers, the academics, all of the dead and all those buried beneath the rubble. They were all human beings , not numbers, “ said Ms McGillan.
“The point of wearing work uniforms and scrubs is to let the courageous caring professionals on the ground know that we see them, we hear their pleas to not forget them and to identify and highlight our solidarity with Palestinian colleagues. We ask for as many people as possible to make and carry shrouds, please bring your flags and posters,” said Ms McGillan.
“While we mourn the death of each and every person, young and old , we think of the families struggling to survive without them and all of the injured they have to care for in the total absence of any medical aid.
