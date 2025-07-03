Carndonagh road remains closed following devastating collision
Cordons remain in place at the scene near where the collision, involving a car and a van, occurred on the R240 shortly before 6.30pm.
Gardai later confirmed that a female passenger, a young child, was fatally injured.
A female driver of the car, a male front seat passenger and a female child who was a rear passenger were all removed from the scene to Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry where they all remain in a serious condition.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 6pm and 6.30pm this evening Wednesday, July, 2 are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station at 00353 74 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.