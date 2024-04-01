Celebrations in Moville as lucky Lotto player wins €1 million
and live on Freeview channel 276
The lucky Lotto player scooped the special prize after purchasing their winning Quick Pick ticket at Doherty’s Centra store in Moville on Friday, March 29.The Lotto Plus Raffle typically sees between 60 and 120 winners of €500 in every draw but Saturday night’s raw saw the player enjoy an even higher windfall due to a special Raffle event.
Each of the tickets with the winning Lotto Plus Raffle number drawn in the draw were entered into a once-off random draw where one ticket was selected to win an additional prize of €1 million. While every ticket holder who had the winning Raffle number won €500, one player won €1 million, in addition to the usual €500 prize.
The winning Raffle number was: 8794.
Meanwhile, another National Lottery player, this time in Dublin also became an overnight millionaire after they scooped the top prize of €1 million in Friday’s 9PM Daily Million draw. The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification and email has been sent to the Dublin winner’s online account.
The two biggest winners from the Easter weekend National Lottery draws are both advised to make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to collect their prizes.
A National Lottery spokesperson said: “It has been an incredible Easter weekend for two of our big winners from Donegal and Dublin. Saturday night’s Lotto and Lotto Plus draws saw over 103,000 players nationwide win prizes. This includes a Donegal player who won the life-changing amount of €1 million in a special Lotto Plus Raffle event which guaranteed that one player would win that huge amount in addition to the usual €500 Raffle prize. We are advising all our players in Moville in Donegal to carefully check their tickets as one player now has a ticket worth €1,000,500. The winner should sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe. As soon as the winning ticket holder contacts our prize claims team, we will make arrangements for them to visit Lotto HQ to collect their prize.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.