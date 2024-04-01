Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The lucky Lotto player scooped the special prize after purchasing their winning Quick Pick ticket at Doherty’s Centra store in Moville on Friday, March 29.The Lotto Plus Raffle typically sees between 60 and 120 winners of €500 in every draw but Saturday night’s raw saw the player enjoy an even higher windfall due to a special Raffle event.

Each of the tickets with the winning Lotto Plus Raffle number drawn in the draw were entered into a once-off random draw where one ticket was selected to win an additional prize of €1 million. While every ticket holder who had the winning Raffle number won €500, one player won €1 million, in addition to the usual €500 prize.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrations in Moville as lucky Lotto player wins €1 million.

The winning Raffle number was: 8794.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, another National Lottery player, this time in Dublin also became an overnight millionaire after they scooped the top prize of €1 million in Friday’s 9PM Daily Million draw. The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification and email has been sent to the Dublin winner’s online account.

The two biggest winners from the Easter weekend National Lottery draws are both advised to make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to collect their prizes.