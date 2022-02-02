Colum Eastwood attacks Boris Johnson for Universal Credit cuts and National Insurance hikes
Colum Eastwood has attacked Boris Johnson for cuts to Universal Credit and hikes to National Insurance while energy bills are 'going through the roof'.
The SDLP leader accused the British Prime Minister of only being in the position for 'himself and his rich mates'.
Speaking in the British House of Commons on Wednesday, he said: "I'm not sure if the Prime Minister has noticed but while he has been partying working families in Northern Ireland have lost a thousand pounds from their Universal Credit, their National Insurance has been put up by this government, and their energy bills are going through the roof.
"He's very fond of telling us we are all in this together. Isn't it the truth Mr. Speaker that this Prime Minister has only ever been in it for himself and his rich mates?"
Mr. Johnson replied: "No Mr. Speaker. I'm in it to serve my country, the entire United Kingdom. I'm also proud that we've had the biggest investment in Northern Ireland since devolution began and we've cut taxation on Universal Credit."