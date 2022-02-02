Colum Eastwood attacks Boris Johnson for Universal Credit cuts and National Insurance hikes

The SDLP leader accused the British Prime Minister of only being in the position for 'himself and his rich mates'.

Speaking in the British House of Commons on Wednesday, he said: "I'm not sure if the Prime Minister has noticed but while he has been partying working families in Northern Ireland have lost a thousand pounds from their Universal Credit, their National Insurance has been put up by this government, and their energy bills are going through the roof.

"He's very fond of telling us we are all in this together. Isn't it the truth Mr. Speaker that this Prime Minister has only ever been in it for himself and his rich mates?"

Colum Eastwood in the House of Commons today.