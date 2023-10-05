News you can trust since 1772

Commemoration and remembrance event to be held on first anniversary of Creeslough tragedy

A commemoration and remembrance service on the first anniversary of the explosion in Creeslough, which tragically claimed the lives of 10 people, will take place at 3pm on Saturday, October 7 at the site of the tragedy.
By Laura Glenn
Published 5th Oct 2023, 16:54 BST- 1 min read
The ceremony and the vigil mass at 7.30 pm on Saturday evening in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough, will commemorate those who died in the tragedy, those who were injured and will be held in thanksgiving for all who responded to the tragedy.

The N56 Road through Creeslough village will be closed on Saturday, October 7 from 2.30 pm to 4pm; a traffic management plan and local traffic diversions will be in place.

Details of the traffic management plan, for both Non-HGV Traffic and HGV Traffic, can be found on An Garda Síochána and Donegal County Council social media platforms.

This community event is being supported by Donegal County Council, local Gardaí, and local volunteers on the day.

We remember the ten people who lost their lives at this time:

James O FlahertyJessica GallagherMartin McGillCatherine O DonnellJames MonaghanHugh KellyMartina MartinRobert GarweShauna Flanagan GarweLeona Harper

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha dilís, go léir.

