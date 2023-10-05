Commemoration and remembrance event to be held on first anniversary of Creeslough tragedy
The ceremony and the vigil mass at 7.30 pm on Saturday evening in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough, will commemorate those who died in the tragedy, those who were injured and will be held in thanksgiving for all who responded to the tragedy.
The N56 Road through Creeslough village will be closed on Saturday, October 7 from 2.30 pm to 4pm; a traffic management plan and local traffic diversions will be in place.
Details of the traffic management plan, for both Non-HGV Traffic and HGV Traffic, can be found on An Garda Síochána and Donegal County Council social media platforms.
This community event is being supported by Donegal County Council, local Gardaí, and local volunteers on the day.