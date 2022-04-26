Council issues update on services impacted by strike action for Tuesday April 26

The Council was informed by the Union that the strike action will take place from Monday, 25 April 2022 and continuing up to May 1 2022 and recommencing at 00:01 hours on May 3 2022 until 23.59 hours on May 8 2022

In a statement, the Council said it ‘fully respects the right of staff to take industrial action.’

“As a result of the strike action Council is experiencing considerable disruption to a number of services such as refuse collection, street cleansing, recycling centres and a number of other services. The level of impact is variable across all services and is subject to change as the week progresses.”

Pennyburn Recycling Centre remains closed.

Please note details as follows for today Tuesday 26 April

REFUSE COLLECTION

Refuse collections across the Council area are severely impacted. All routine bin collection services will not operate. It is therefore advised that members of the public DO NOT put their bins out for collection during this period.

In relation to arrangements for next Monday, May 2, the May Day Bank Holiday, at this stage it is anticipated the service will be also be significantly impacted.

RECYCLING CENTRES

The majority of recycling centres are CLOSED – this is subject to change as the week progresses

Pennyburn Recycling Centre - Closed

Glendermott Road Recycling Centre - Closed

Strahans Road Recycling Centre - Closed

Eglinton Recycling Centre - Closed

Claudy Recycling Centre - Closed

Park Recycling Centre - Closed

Donemana Recycling Centre - Closed

Plumbridge Recycling Centre - Closed

Newtownstewart Recycling Centre - Closed

Strathfoyle Recycling Centre - Open

Spamont and Castlederg temporary facility – Closed

BULKY WASTE SERVICE

Council’s free bulky waste service will not be available this week. The public are asked to note that bookings for this service and general waste query calls will also be impacted.

WASTE ENFORCEMENT SERVICES

The waste enforcement team will be operating as normal to respond to fly-tipping.

STREET CLEANSING SERVICES.

Street Cleansing services are severely impacted however, there are skeleton services operating in Derry city centre and Strabane town centres.

GROUNDS MAINTENANCE SERVICES

Grounds maintenance services are severely impacted and it is anticipated that no grass cutting and maintenance work will be carried out within the cemeteries, parks and open spaces during the strike action period.

PUBLIC PARKS AND PLAY AREAS

Council owned public parks and play areas that are gated are impacted with many remaining closed this week with the exception of Brooke Park.

LEISURE SERVICES

The strike action is having a variable impact across all leisure centres and facilities in the Council area.

The following leisure centres all remain CLOSED

Derg Valley

Foyle Arena

Brooke Park LC

Riversdale LC,

Templemore SC

The Melvin SC is currently open and operating as normal.

The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium remains open as normal

Please note that the situation will be reviewed on a daily basis with further updates later this week.

COMMUNITY CENTRES

Council run community centres are operating as normal.

PITCH BOOKINGS

Pitch bookings are cancelled and Council owned pitches are closed.

BISHOP’S FIELD

This facility is closed and not available for bookings.

CEMETERIES

Council has engaged with the Union to successfully secure a dispensation for essential services such as burials at the Cemeteries. Please note there will be no grass cutting and grounds maintenance works at the cemeteries as a result of the strike action.

REGISTAR’S OFFICE

Council has engaged with the Union to successfully secure a dispensation for the Registration of Births, Deaths and Marriages services. These services will operate as normal. To contact the registration department please email – [email protected] For urgent enquiries please telephone 02871 253253 and ask for the Registry Office. To view all the details relating to the changes to services and to access the relevant online forms please visit www.derrystrabane.com/district-registration

COUNCIL OFFICES

The public are advised that the civic offices at Strand Road, Derry, and Derry Road, Strabane, remain open to the public and Council can be contacted directly at 028 71 253253.

MUSEUM AND VISITOR SERVICES

Council’s Museums and Visitor Services at the Guildhall and Tower Museum, Derry and Alley Theatre, Strabane are operating as normal.

COUNCIL MEETINGS

It is anticipated that Council meetings scheduled during this period will be impacted.

GENERAL STRIKE INFORMATION