Creeslough investigation file forwarded to Director of Public Prosecutions

A primary investigation file into the Creeslough tragedy in Donegal has been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Gardai have said.

In a statement, Gardai said the investigation into the fatal explosion at a building complex in Creeslough County Donegal ‘continues to be led by local Gardaí in Donegal Division supported by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) and the Health & Safety Authority (HSA) & the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU).’

They added: “As the third anniversary of this fatal explosion in which 10 persons tragically died, approaches on October 7 next, the victims, their families and the Creeslough community are in our thoughts.

“An Garda Síochána remembers the 10 deceased: James O Flaherty, Jessica Gallagher, Martin McGill, Catherine O'Donnell, James Monaghan, Hugh Kelly, Martina Martin, Robert Garwe, Shauna Flanagan Garwe and Leona Harper.

“An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to any person with any information in relation to the fatal explosion on October 7 2022 to please contact the Garda Investigation Team.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha dilís, go léir.

“The investigation has generated over 1500 jobs, 1000 statements and 750 reports.

“Seven (7) persons – six male and one female – have been arrested.

“A primary investigation file has (on Monday, September 29) been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“The victims’ families continue to be supported by Family Liaison Officers.

They confirmed that regular family liaison briefings meetings are held, the most recent of which was September 29.

“In particular, the Garda Investigation Team would like to speak to any person that was in the commercial premises, the scene of the fatal explosion, at any time prior to the fatal explosion on the 7th October 2022 and who may not have spoken formally to An Garda Síochána to date, to please come forward and speak to the Garda Investigation team now.”

The Garda Investigation Team can be contacted at Milford Garda Station where an Incident Room continues to investigate under the direction of a Garda Senior Investigating Officer at 0035374 9153060, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or in confidence through any member of An Garda Síochána at any Garda Station.