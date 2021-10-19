Daniel O’Donnell to headline exclusive concert as part of major fundraising drive for ‘As Darragh Did’ charity in memory of Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley

Andrew McGinley, with his children Conor, Carla and Darragh.

Andrew McGinley, who is from Donegal, created the As Darragh Did charity as one of a number of projects in memory of his late children. The McGinley children died tragically in January 2020. Their mother, Deirdre Morley, was found not guilty in relation to their deaths by reason of insanity at a trial in the Central Criminal Court earlier this year

The Daniel O’ Donnell concert, taking place on 2nd June 2022, is part of a major fundraising drive by the As Darragh Did charity which helps support a range of community groups throughout the country. There will be 30 winners of the raffle which is currently underway for a limited time.

Tickets are available on the website www.asdarraghdid.ie priced at €10 each with five for €45 and ten tickets on sale for €85. Every winner gets the same prize which is for themselves plus three friends to attend an exclusive and intimate Daniel O’Donnell concert, overnight accommodation at the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel in Dublin, transport to and from the concert provided by Dualway Coaches, with food by Michelin starred chef Derry Clarke and Andrew’s employer Sodexo. The draw is being made on 15th December 2021, a special date chosen so that 30 people get to celebrate as Andrew remembers his late daughter Carla on her fifth birthday.

Daniel O'Donnell

“I wanted to create legacies in memory of my children so that their names would live on”, explained Mr McGinley. An important part of those legacies became a reality recently with the creation of the As Darragh Did charity which bears the name of Darragh, his younger son.

“Darragh was a great man for getting involved in anything and everything that was going on in his community. That’s where the idea came from to help local community clubs, societies and groups increase the number of people participating…just as Darragh did. Looking back I can see what a positive experience it was for my kids to be in various community organisations in terms of their health and happiness, and I know even for myself now being part of a few local groups helps me through the harder days since the children died,” said Andrew.

The As Darragh Did charity has already helped community groups across the country.

“We have helped Autism Supporting Diversity (ASD) Ireland who are based in Limerick and who provide socially inclusive activities for people with autism. They asked us to help them let families know about them. In Cork we have helped with equipment for an outdoor community swimming pool in Carrignavar in recognition of the health, confidence and water safety aspects of learning and practicing swimming. In Donegal we helped with accessible swings and seating as well as a sensory den so that everyone could enjoy the outdoor space at Ray Community Centre together. These are just a few examples,” explained Andrew.

To be able to fund projects such as these and grow this beautiful legacy to his children, Andrew has been busy fundraising for his charity. And this is where Daniel O’Donnell’s gesture blew his fellow Donegal man away.

“I couldn’t believe it when Daniel agreed to sing at a special evening for prize winners, I have been organising at my local community centre here in Newcastle Co. Dublin. It is an incredible gesture that means the world to me. I’ll never be able to thank him and all the others who have offered their services for free enough,” continued Andrew.

When asked what keeps him going, Andrew McGinley answers immediately that it is keeping his promises to the children. His older son Conor was keen to have a You Tube channel, so Andrew set up Conor’s Clips where he posts videos and supports it with photographs on Twitter and Instagram.

“Carla just wanted a snowman, but we never got a decent fall of snow in 2019,” says Andrew smiling sadly at the memory. As a touching legacy in honour of his little girl, Andrew will be inviting children to enter the ‘Snowman for Carla’ colouring competition in The Irish Independent on Saturday 13th November.