Derry actress Roma Downey has asked for prayers as she mourns the loss of her grandnephew in a road traffic collision in Inishowen.

The actress, producer and author told her followers on social media that Thomas Gallagher, who tragically died following a collision in Gleneely in the early hours of Monday morning, is the son of her niece, Helen and the grandson of her sister.

Roma asked everyone to pray for the families of Thomas and Alana Harkin, who also sadly passed away following the collision.

She said: “I believe in the power of prayer to comfort to strengthen to heal. So Please join me in praying for my family over in Ireland as they are dealing with heartbreaking and agonizing loss.

Actress Roma Downey has asked for prayers as her family mourns the loss of Thomas Gallagher.

"My niece Helen and her husband Dominick have lost their oldest lad Thomas, just 18.”

Roma added how both families were experiencing ‘unspeakable grief’.

"My sister is Helen’s mom and Thomas was Helen’s first born and he was such a lovely boy. Kind, thoughtful, funny and smart. Such a tragic loss for them. My heart breaks for them and I know Thomas will be sorely missed by everyone, his Mom and Dad his brothers and sister, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins and his whole circle of friends and community."

She continued: “He was dearly loved . Please please pray for both these families who lost a child and especially for Helen and Dominick that the Lord will lovingly carry them through this tragedy and comfort their broken hearts.”