Derry girl Brooke Scullion is current favourite to win 'Dancing with the Stars'
Derry’s Brooke Scullion is set to start the Dancing with the Stars final as favourite after BoyleSports trimmed the Eurovision star into 7/4 from 7/2.
Sunday night's semi-final saw the County Derry singer and her professional dance partner Robert Rowinski secure 30 points from the judges for her Cinderella-themed Cha Cha Cha.
The subsequent swell in support makes her frontrunner to be crowned champion ahead of this weekend’s finale.
Comedian Kevin McGahern became the latest celebrity eliminated from the show on Sunday.
Entrepreneur turned TV presenter Suzanne Jackson survived the dance-off but has been eased out to 5/2 from 7/4, while Derry singer and Glee star Damian McGinty is 5/2 from 7/2. DJ Carl Mullan, who also has Derry connections, goes into the final week as the outsider, but at 7/2 is not unpopular with punters to spring a surprise.
Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports said while Brooke is in ‘pole position to waltz off as champion’ the final is of the ‘tightest glitterball races we’ve ever seen and a final show-stopper could see any of the finalists pull it out of the bag’.