Derry girl Brooke Scullion is current favourite to win 'Dancing with the Stars'

Sunday night's semi-final saw the County Derry singer and her professional dance partner Robert Rowinski secure 30 points from the judges for her Cinderella-themed Cha Cha Cha.

The subsequent swell in support makes her frontrunner to be crowned champion ahead of this weekend’s finale.

Comedian Kevin McGahern became the latest celebrity eliminated from the show on Sunday.

Singer Brooke Scullion with her Dance Partner Robert Rowinski during Dancing With The Stars Series 6 . Pic : Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

Entrepreneur turned TV presenter Suzanne Jackson survived the dance-off but has been eased out to 5/2 from 7/4, while Derry singer and Glee star Damian McGinty is 5/2 from 7/2. DJ Carl Mullan, who also has Derry connections, goes into the final week as the outsider, but at 7/2 is not unpopular with punters to spring a surprise.