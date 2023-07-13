The Galway actress will forever be part of Derry and a ‘Derry girl’ through her fabulous portrayal of Claire in Channel 4’s Derry Girls and people across the city and beyond have been watching closely as her star continues to rise.

Nicola plays ‘Diplomat Barbie’ in the highly-anticipated movie and stunned at the premiere in Leicester Square in a gorgeous silver custom Wiederhoeft dress with droplet glass jewels.

Nicola told Vogue that her look was inspired by the ‘Sparkle Eyes Barbie’ doll she loved as a child. The Swarovski glass crystals on the dress, which was created with sustainable satin, are inspired by Barbie’s sparkle eyes.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Nicola Coughlan attends The European Premiere Of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for Warner Bros. )

Others stars on the premiere’s pink carpet included America Ferrera, Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Ryan Gosling, Ncuti Gatwa, Will Ferrell and Dua Lipa.

The Barbie movie will be released on July 21.

There are a busy few months ahead for the actress as the third series of the Netflix hit Bridgerton, in which she portrays the character Penelope, is set to be released soon.

While the release date is yet to be confirmed, fans are very excited ahead of the new series, which focuses on the love story between Nicola’s character Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Nicola Coughlan attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Netflix recently revealed a ‘first look’ of the characters in season three, sending fans into a frenzy.

Nicola is also starring in Channel 4’s six-part series ‘Big Mood’ with Lydia West.