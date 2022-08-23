‘Derry Girls’ shortlisted for National Television Award
‘Derry Girls’ has made the shortlist for this year’s National Television Awards.
The hugely popular Channel 4 show had been named on the longlist for the hotly-contested awards and the shortlist was then decided by public vote.
Derry Girls is nominated in the Comedy category, alongside ‘Not Going Out,’ ‘Sex Education’ and ‘Afterlife.’
Dubbed as ‘Television’s Biggest Night of the Year,’ the NTAs will be broadcast live from Wembley Arena, with host Joel Dommett, on Thursday, September 15. All votes cast during this round will be added to those received in the first round of voting, and the results will be revealed live at the NTAs on the night. You can vote at https://www.nationaltvawards.com/vote.
‘The Chase,’ produced by Derry man Michael Kelpie, is also nominated.