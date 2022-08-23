News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

‘Derry Girls’ shortlisted for National Television Award

‘Derry Girls’ has made the shortlist for this year’s National Television Awards.

By Laura Glenn
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 3:06 pm

The hugely popular Channel 4 show had been named on the longlist for the hotly-contested awards and the shortlist was then decided by public vote.

Derry Girls is nominated in the Comedy category, alongside ‘Not Going Out,’ ‘Sex Education’ and ‘Afterlife.’

Dubbed as ‘Television’s Biggest Night of the Year,’ the NTAs will be broadcast live from Wembley Arena, with host Joel Dommett, on Thursday, September 15. All votes cast during this round will be added to those received in the first round of voting, and the results will be revealed live at the NTAs on the night. You can vote at https://www.nationaltvawards.com/vote.

(L-R)Orla McCool (Louisa Clare Harland), (James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn), DEIRDRE MALLON (Amelia Crowley),Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan) , Sarah Mccool (Kathy Kiera Clarke),Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson), Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), Mary Quinn (Tara Lynne Oâ€TMNeill), Gerry Quinn (Tommy Tiernan), Cara (Darcey McNeeley), Granda Joe (Ian McElhinney), Gerladine Devlin (Philippa Dunne). Photo: Peter Marley.

Most Popular

‘The Chase,’ produced by Derry man Michael Kelpie, is also nominated.

Derry GirlsChannel 4Derry