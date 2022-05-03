‘Derry Girls’ star Nicola Coughlan stuns in Richard Quinn gown at Met Gala

While the popular actress is originally from Galway, she’ll always be a ‘Derry Girl’ to many fans here, who were delighted to see her shine on the world stage.

Nicola wore a stunning gown by designer Richard Quinn and has already featured on some of the best dressed lists, alongside stars such as Blake Lively and Kim Kardashian.

Nicola has been taking over our screens in recent months, not just as Claire in the new series of Derry Girls but also as Penelope in the Netflix series, ‘Bridgerton.’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Nicola Coughlan departs The Mark Hotel for 2022 Met Gala on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The Mark)

The first episode of Derry Girls third and final season - where Nicola stars alongside Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Dylan Llewellyn and Louisa Harland - brought in more than 300,000 viewers from across Northern Ireland. The Channel 4 figures make the programme the most watched show on Channel 4 here since the series two finale in 2019.

Bridgerton series two, in which Nicola has a central role, also continues to break Netflix viewing records and has become its most popular series of all time.

Nicola herself updated her Instagram page as she attended the Met Gala, where she quipped: ‘At times like this I remember I used to work in a Spar.’