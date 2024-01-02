Derry MP Colum Eastwood backs Palestinian Visa Scheme
Colum Eastwood MP is supporting a motion which calls on the British Government to immediately implement a Palestinian Visa Scheme.
He said: “Israel’s brutal bombardment and siege of Gaza has led to the deaths of at least 18,000 civilians.
"Israel’s invasion and occupation is having a devastating impact on civilian infrastructure, with 60 percent of buildings in Gaza destroyed, including hospitals and schools.
"The denial of essential supplies such as food, water, and medical aid has further exacerbated the crisis. The world is watching on while Palestinians die from starvation, disease, and lack of medical treatment.
He continued: “In Westminster, I’m supporting a motion calling on the British Government to immediately implement a Palestinian Visa Scheme modelled on the successful Ukraine Visa scheme, which seeks to provide safe passage and sanctuary for Palestinians with family connections here.
"It is our moral duty to offer a lifeline to those whose lives are shattered by this conflict.
"The Palestinian Visa Scheme is critical in providing much-needed relief and support.
“To spare innocent Palestinian lives, we need urgent international intervention and aid to address the worsening crisis in Gaza and the West Bank.
"The international community must work towards an immediate ceasefire to protect the lives and dignity of those caught in the conflict.”