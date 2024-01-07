News you can trust since 1772

Derry police appeal for information and witnesses after concern for safety report involving woman and child

Police are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to an incident in Derry on Saturday, January 6.
By Laura Glenn
Published 7th Jan 2024, 18:00 GMT
Detective Chief Inspector Heather Campbell, from the Public Protection Branch said: "Police responded to report of a concern for safety in the area of the Craigavon Bridge Embankment on Foyle Road at approximately 9.15pm, involving a woman and young child.

“We know there were a number of people in the area at the time and we are appealing to these people to contact detectives.

"We are also keen to speak to anyone who has dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV footage from the area at the time.

“Anyone with any information should call 101 and quote reference 1523 of 06/01/24."

You can also make a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

