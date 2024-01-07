Police are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to an incident in Derry on Saturday, January 6.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detective Chief Inspector Heather Campbell, from the Public Protection Branch said: "Police responded to report of a concern for safety in the area of the Craigavon Bridge Embankment on Foyle Road at approximately 9.15pm, involving a woman and young child.

“We know there were a number of people in the area at the time and we are appealing to these people to contact detectives.

"We are also keen to speak to anyone who has dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV footage from the area at the time.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Anyone with any information should call 101 and quote reference 1523 of 06/01/24."