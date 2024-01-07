Derry police appeal for information and witnesses after concern for safety report involving woman and child
Police are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to an incident in Derry on Saturday, January 6.
Detective Chief Inspector Heather Campbell, from the Public Protection Branch said: "Police responded to report of a concern for safety in the area of the Craigavon Bridge Embankment on Foyle Road at approximately 9.15pm, involving a woman and young child.
“We know there were a number of people in the area at the time and we are appealing to these people to contact detectives.