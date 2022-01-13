Derry vigil to remember Ashling Murphy

The vigil will take place on Friday, January 14 at 4pm.

Thew entire country has been left stunned by the death of the young teacher and Alliance for Choice Derry will hold the vigil tomorrow, Friday, January 14 at 4pm to remember Ashling and once again call for an end to violence towards women.

The vigil will take place at the Guildhall steps at 4pm. People are welcome to bring flowers and candles and are asked to wear masks and social distance.

Ashling was from the Blueball area of Tullamore and was a school teacher in Durrow National School.

Earlier today, Garda Superintendent Eamonn Curley, Tullamore Garda Station said ‘no stone will be left unturned’ in the investigation.

He said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Aisling’s family at this time and indeed the wider community, her teaching colleagues and the children she thought who are without their teacher toady. Personnel from our family liaison unit are providing ongoing support to the family.

“Immediately following the discovery of this crime a full scale Murder investigation was launched. The scene was sealed off and remains so where the Garda Technical Bureau are conducting a detailed forensic examination of the scene. The services of the state pathologist have been provided and the results of a post mortem examination are awaited.

“We have established an incident room at Tullamore Garda Station with a team of over 50 Gardaí assigned to the investigation. Personnel from Nationalist Specialist Units including the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation have been assigned to the investigation. No stone will be left unturned in bringing the perpetrator of this crime to Justice.

“At this stage there is no information that the victim and her killer were known to each other. From inquiries we have carried out to date we believe this crime was committed by one male who acted alone.

“As part of our investigation to date we have arrested a 40-year-old male and this person is currently detained at Tullamore Garda Station.