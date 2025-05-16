Devastated families of Matt Sibanda and Emmanuel Familola 'feel so loved and cared for' by supportive community

The families of Matt Sibanda and Emmanuel Familola have felt ‘loved and cared for’ amid their devastation by the ‘phenomenal’ support of the community, as they prepare to lay the first of their boys to rest tomorrow.

The Funeral Mass of 16-year-old Emmanuel will be held on Saturday at 10am in St. Mary’s Oratory in Buncrana.

The devastated Donegal, Derry and African communities will gather together in large numbers to say a heartbreaking farewell to the Scoil Mhuire student, following his untimely death in a drowning tragedy on Saturday.

Funeral arrangements for 18-year-old Matt will be confirmed at a later date.

The late Emmanuel Familola and Matt Sibanda. Pictures with permission from Scoil Mhuire and Crana College.

A fundraising initiative set up to help with funeral and other expenses for the families had, on Thursday afternoon, reached over €38,000.

Ruth Garvey-Williams, of Insight Inishowen and The Exchange Community Centre, which set up the fundraiser, told the Journal the boys’ families are extremely grateful for the support have received.

“They said how they feel so loved and cared for. Even though they have experienced such devastation and heartbreak, they truly feel the love of the community.”

The money raised, Ruth added, will aid the families as they grieve their terrible loss in the weeks and months to come.

Flowers left in memory of Emmanuel Familola and Matt Sibanda at Ned's Point in Buncrana.

"You have two working mothers and it’s going to be such a help for them, so they won’t have to rush back to work. It will give them a bit of time to try and regroup, as a family.

“The gathering of everyone around them has been such a comfort to the families. Even though there’s nothing that you can say in the circumstances and nothing you can really say to help, to just have that feeling that they’re loved and supported means so much. They were considerably worried about the funeral expenses but to be able to say to them that is it covered was such a relief for them. And it’s one more burden taken from their shoulders.”

Both Emmanuel and Matt, said Ruth were ‘lovely, lovely boys’.

“You couldn’t get nicer young men.”

Ruth outlined how the community will continue to stand alongside the families tomorrow and in the times ahead.

"The African community from Derry and further afield are travelling on Saturday to stand with the families. The whole African community is so shocked and devastated by this. One of the most heartwarming things is the feeling that it is not just them and the Irish community and is also devastated and stands shoulder to shoulder alongside them, grieving also.

"One of the family members spoke of that sense of community and how everyone together is grieving and just that show of love and care.

"Both families said they really feel that love.”

You can still donate to the fundraiser at www.gofundme/loughswillytragedy