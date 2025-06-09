Driver charged after 4x4 strikes two parked cars in Muff and man is injured

A man has been charged after a collision in Muff on Friday evening.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed to the Journal that, at ‘approximately 8.30pm. on Friday, June 6, 2025, Gardaí responded to a collision on Main Street, Muff, where a 4x4 vehicle struck two parked cars.’

“The driver, an adult male, was arrested under the Road Traffic Acts and has since been charged to appear before the district court later this month.

“One of the parked cars was occupied at the time; the occupant, a man in his 60s, required hospital treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

They added: “Investigations are ongoing.