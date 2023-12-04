SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has criticised individuals behind a series of thefts at Derry City Cemetery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In recent weeks, it is understood that vandals knocked over items and have stolen flower arrangements from several graves.

The Foyle MLA said: “I’ve been contacted by several families who are utterly devastated that items, some of which held sentimental importance, have been stolen from their loved one’s grave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“One family has expressed to me how upset they were to learn that a red and white artificial flower arrangement was taken from their father’s grave last Wednesday afternoon. Since highlighting the theft, several other people have come forward with similar experiences.

Derry's City Cemetery.

“This time of year is one of heightened emotion for the bereaved when the absence of a loved one is felt much harder. People find solace in visiting the cemetery and the act of bringing offerings to the resting place of a loved one often brings much needed comfort.

"It’s pathetic that someone felt the need to rob people of that comfort. I’ve been in contact with Council and would ask anyone with information about these thefts to come forward.