Durkan condemns ‘heartless’ thefts at Derry City Cemetery
In recent weeks, it is understood that vandals knocked over items and have stolen flower arrangements from several graves.
The Foyle MLA said: “I’ve been contacted by several families who are utterly devastated that items, some of which held sentimental importance, have been stolen from their loved one’s grave.
“One family has expressed to me how upset they were to learn that a red and white artificial flower arrangement was taken from their father’s grave last Wednesday afternoon. Since highlighting the theft, several other people have come forward with similar experiences.
“This time of year is one of heightened emotion for the bereaved when the absence of a loved one is felt much harder. People find solace in visiting the cemetery and the act of bringing offerings to the resting place of a loved one often brings much needed comfort.