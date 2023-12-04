News you can trust since 1772

Durkan condemns ‘heartless’ thefts at Derry City Cemetery

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has criticised individuals behind a series of thefts at Derry City Cemetery
By Staff Reporter
Published 4th Dec 2023, 15:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In recent weeks, it is understood that vandals knocked over items and have stolen flower arrangements from several graves.

The Foyle MLA said: “I’ve been contacted by several families who are utterly devastated that items, some of which held sentimental importance, have been stolen from their loved one’s grave.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“One family has expressed to me how upset they were to learn that a red and white artificial flower arrangement was taken from their father’s grave last Wednesday afternoon. Since highlighting the theft, several other people have come forward with similar experiences.

Most Popular
Derry's City Cemetery.Derry's City Cemetery.
Derry's City Cemetery.

“This time of year is one of heightened emotion for the bereaved when the absence of a loved one is felt much harder. People find solace in visiting the cemetery and the act of bringing offerings to the resting place of a loved one often brings much needed comfort.

"It’s pathetic that someone felt the need to rob people of that comfort. I’ve been in contact with Council and would ask anyone with information about these thefts to come forward.

" I would appeal also to the perpetrator(s) and ask them to do the right thing and return what they’ve taken.”

Related topics:Foyle MLACouncilPeople