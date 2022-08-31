Enagh Lough Tragedy: St Columb’s College pays tribute to ‘exemplary young men’ with ‘warm and friendly’ smiles

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both 16-year-olds were incoming Year 13 pupils at the school and had recently completed their GCSEs.

Pupils and staff at the college have been left devastated by the loss of the teenagers in the tragedy at Enagh Lough on Monday.

In a tribute, Principal Finbar Madden said the teenagers always had a smile for all.

Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian. Picture: McLaughlin Funeral Directors.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Joseph and Reuven were exemplary young men who epitomised in every sense what it means to be a college boy. Both boys were mature beyond their years and had excelled in their recent GCSE examinations. They were very close friends who had been in the same form class since they joined us in 2017. Whenever you met Joseph or Reuven you were met with a warm and friendly smile. It should come as no surprise, therefore, to learn that they had a large circle of friends and were deeply respected by their peers and those members of staff who were fortunate to have taught them.”

On Monday, the College said supports will be made available for students and staff to help them through their devastating loss.