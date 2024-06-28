Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fashion show fundraiser is to take place in Buncrana in memory of ‘beautiful, kind’ teenager, Racheal Connelly, to raise funds for Pieta House and highlight the impact of bullying.

Racheal, who lived in Buncrana, was just 13 years old when she died by suicide in April of last year.

Her heartbroken family were devastated by her untimely death and have organised the fundraiser to raise funds for Pieta House, which provides a free range of services to people who are experiencing thoughts of suicide, those who engage in self-harm, and those bereaved by suicide.

Speaking to the Journal, Jennifer Jones-Farrell said her daughter, who had experienced severe bullying, was a ‘beautiful child,’ who was kind, brave and honest.

The late Racheal Connolly.

"She was the most beautiful, kind girl. She was a peacemaker, she didn’t like arguments etc. She was just a beautiful, beautiful child and she didn’t deserve for this to happen.”

Jennifer praised the work and services of Pieta House – the counselling service, in particular, which she described as ‘amazing’.

The Fashion Show will be held in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel, Buncrana on September 12 at 7.30pm.

Jennifer, who is organising the show along with Michelle and Stephen Ferguson, told how the local community has been ‘brilliant’ so far in offering support for the event. Stores such as Sequin Cinderella, Bonny and Bold and Carraig Donn have come board and many people have offered to model. Compere on the night will be the ‘incredible’ Micky Doherty.

Along with the fundraiser for Pieta House, Jennifer said they also wish to use to the event to highlight and raise awareness of the impact of bullying.

“We want to just keep reminding people of its impact and about phones and social media.

"When we were kids, we went to school and went home, but it’s just everywhere now. There’s no getting away from it.”

Jennifer added how they also hope to visit schools to talk to students about bullying, its consequences and danger.

Tickets for the fashion show can be purchased from Jennifer or Michelle by contacting them on Facebook. You can find out more details on the event page ‘Fashion Show in aid of Pieta House in memory of Racheal Connelly.’