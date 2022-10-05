In June, the Coroner, Her Honour Judge Sandra Crawford found that the shooting of Kathleen Thompson was not justified and rejected the soldier’s claims that he felt that he was under fire when he opened fire.

Kathleen Thompson (47) was shot dead in the back garden of her home at Rathlin Drive in November 1971.

Mrs Justice Sandra Crawford back in June ruled that the fatal shots were fired by an individual know as Soldier D as the British Army withdrew from the Southway area of Creggan following an arrest operation in the area.

She said that Soldier D had claimed he had opened fire after he was fired upon, and was thus acting to protect himself and his colleagues.

The coroner said: “I cannot be satisfied that Soldier D held an honest belief he was under fire.”

Madden and Finucane Solicitors stated on Wednesday that the Coroner confirmed the referral to the PPS.

Kathleen Thompson’s daughter, Minty, said: “We welcome this development. Soldier D gave evidence of shooting our mother over the course of four days in court.

“We now expect to see Soldier D face the consequences of his actions and for the Director to prosecute him accordingly.”

Fearghal Shiels of Madden & Finucane said: “We hope that the Coroner will provide all necessary documents, including statements and transcripts of Soldier D’s evidence to the

DPP to enable him to reach a fully informed decision, and not merely the Coroner’s findings.

“We are still engaging with the Coroner in respect of Soldier D’s anonymity, which we contend must now be reviewed in light of the content of her findings.”

A PPS spokesperson told the Journal: “The Director of Public Prosecutions is aware that the Coroner Her Honour Judge Sandra Crawford intends to refer her findings in the inquest into the fatal shooting of Kathleen Thompson in 1971, pursuant to section 35(3) of the Justice (Northern Ireland) Act 2002.