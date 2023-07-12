First hearing date for trial of those accused of killing Private Seán Rooney set to take place this Friday

Private Rooney (23) was killed in Lebanon in December last year while on peacekeeping duties with the Irish Defence Forces.

In June, five men were charged in Lebanon with the killing of Pte Rooney, who also had strong Derry connections.

Speaking in the Dail recently, Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, Micheal Martin TD said they had been advised that the first hearing date for the criminal trial had been set for July 14.

He added how Private Rooney's death is the subject of several parallel investigations, ‘particularly the criminal investigation being carried out by the Lebanese authorities, the standard UNIFIL investigation that arises in such circumstances, and the investigation by An Garda Síochána, pursuant to the provisions of the Coroners Act 1962, as amended’,

"The Garda is carrying out an investigation for the purpose of preparing a report for the Coroner.

He continued: “On the UN investigation, the UNIFIL internal investigation reported in February, and in accordance with UN procedures a board of inquiry was subsequently convened. While this board has now completed its work, a finalised report has not as yet been provided to the Irish authorities. Each of the other investigations remains ongoing and the Defence Forces continue to support each of these to the greatest extent possible. It should be noted that the criminal investigation by the Lebanese authorities takes primacy at this time and is consistent with the obligations of the State of Lebanon under the status of forces agreement with the UN.

Tanaiste Martin added that in relation to the criminal trial: “Given that this matter is before the Lebanese judicial system, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time other than to say my Department will continue to monitor developments very closely indeed.”