Former Secretary of State James Brokenshire has died aged 53
The former British Secretary of State James Brokenshire has died at the age of 53.
The MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup passed away on Thursday after a battle with lung cancer.
He served as Secretary of State for the north from 2016 to 2018.
In a statement his family said: "James died peacefully at Darrant Valley Hospital yesterday evening with family members by his bedside. He had been in hospital since Sunday after his condition rapidly deteriorated.
"James was not only a brilliant Government minister as both Security and Immigration Minister at the Home Office and Secretary of State at the Northern Ireland Office and Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government, but a dedicated constituency MP, first for Hornchurch from 2005 to 2010, and then for Old Bexley and Sidcup for the past 11 years."