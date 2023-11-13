Four drivers arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Inishowen
Gardai in Donegal confirmed the arrests on its Facebook page and said: “Sadly, it would appear that the road safety message is not hitting home with some people.
“Four drivers were arrested overnight on suspicion of drink driving within the Buncrana District. Two of the arrests were made in the Carndonagh area and two in the Buncrana area.”
The social media statement continued: “Nobody is invincible. Nobody. When you get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs you are risking your life. You are also putting other road users at risk of serious injury or worse.
“Always make wise decisions when it comes to safety on the roads. Your life and the lives of others are much too precious not to.”
You can follow An Garda Siochana Donegal on Facebook.