Friends of Inishowen man who tragically died in Australia fundraising to help bring him home
AJ Doyle, who was 30-years-old, was sadly killed in a motorbike collision in Perth, Australia, over Easter weekend.
His heartbroken friends have set up a fundraiser to ‘assist with the financial burden’ on AJ’s family, as well as for The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust and also to get AJ’s personal belongings brought home.The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust are working to assist with getting AJ back to his family in Donegal, Ireland.Organised by Shona O’Donnell and friends, they said that any donations that can be given ‘will be greatly appreciated.’A memorial service will be held in honour of AJ on Sunday, April 7 at Roe Gardens, Kings Park, Australia at 5pm.
You can donate to the fundraiser at Go Fund Me on the link ‘In Honour of AJ Doyle’ or click here.
