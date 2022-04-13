Fundraiser launched to enable web services at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch
A fundraiser has been launched to help with the installation of an internet service to faciliate the connection of Church Services Web Camera equipment at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Inch.
Services such as funerals, weddings and christenings cannot currently be viewed online, unlike some other churches in the parish. This service would be invaluable to those who cannot attended Masses in person or to those who are living abroad.
The total amount needed is 4,500 euro and 1000 euro has been raised through proceeds from the Burt, Inch and Fahan calendar. An online Go Fund Me page has also been set up.
The following shops have kindly allowed for a donation box to be held within their premises.
Bradley’s Service Station, Fahan
Burnfoot Service Station
Callaghan’s Service Station, Burt
Callaghan’s Electrical, Burt
Further information or personal contributions can be made to Seamus Craig contact number 00353 868254603 at any time.
Any donation would be greatly appreciated to help raise funds for this service.
You can also donate at GoFund Me at https://www.gofundme.com/f/our-lady-of-lourdes-church-inch?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer