Fundraiser launched to enable web services at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch

Services such as funerals, weddings and christenings cannot currently be viewed online, unlike some other churches in the parish. This service would be invaluable to those who cannot attended Masses in person or to those who are living abroad.

The total amount needed is 4,500 euro and 1000 euro has been raised through proceeds from the Burt, Inch and Fahan calendar. An online Go Fund Me page has also been set up.

The following shops have kindly allowed for a donation box to be held within their premises.

Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Inch. Picture: Sinead Craig.

Bradley’s Service Station, Fahan

Burnfoot Service Station

Callaghan’s Service Station, Burt

Callaghan’s Electrical, Burt

Further information or personal contributions can be made to Seamus Craig contact number 00353 868254603 at any time.

Any donation would be greatly appreciated to help raise funds for this service.