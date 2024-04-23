Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brian Campbell will be laid to rest in the City Cemetery on Thursday, April 25, following Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Creggan at 11am.

Mr Campbell, who was married to Donna and a loving father to Caomhán and Nicole, died after sustaining fatal injuries in a fall at Poisoned Glen, Dunlewey, Co. Donegal at around 1pm on Saturday, April 20.

A second man, also male in his late 50s, suffered injuries and was airlifted from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital. Gardai confirmed that his injuries were not life-threatening.

Funeral details have been announced for the late Brian Campbell.

Mr Campbell’s wake will commence at his home, 42, Woodbrook West, on Tuesday, April 23 from 11am to 10pm and on Wednesday from 11am to 10pm.

Numerous tributes have been made to Mr Campbell since his untimely death. Donegal Mountain Rescue Team, who were involved in the search and recovery operation on Saturday, also expressed their sincere condolences.

In a post on Facebook they told how they had been tasked to Poison Glen at 1.24pm on Sunday, following which, it was established there had been ‘a catastrophic accident involving two climbers’.

They added: “Our deepest and most heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of the deceased.

“We wish to express our sincerest thanks to everyone involved in this difficult and hugely technical incident, including Rescue 118 , An Garda Síochána and National Ambulance Service (NAS).”