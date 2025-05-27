Funeral details confirmed for Donegal woman who died in A5 road vehicle collision

The Donegal woman who tragically died following a two-vehicle collision outside Omagh on Saturday afternoon is to be laid to rest on Thursday.

Bernadette Cranley (née Barron) of Ballyduff Park, Lifford, Co. Donegal and formerly of Dublin, was the driver of a silver Toyota Vitz, which was in collision with a blue Suzuki Vitara on the Mellon Road between Omagh and Newtownstewart near the Ulster American Folk Park.

The other driver, a woman who is aged in her 70s, was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to serious injuries.

In an obituary notice, Ms Cranley (82) is remembered as the ‘much loved mother of Rebecca, Simon, Nicola and Sean, mother-in-law of Kathryn, Luke and Clare, dearly loved grandmother of Darcey, Louis, Lola, Patrick, Lexie, Sienna, Kiera, Elledie and Zara and sister of Bridget, Louie, Paddy, Benny, Kay, Tony and the late Tommy, Clare, Fran and Maura.’

The late Bernadette Cranley.

Requiem Mass will take place in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 3pm this Thursday, May 29, with private cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/