Funeral of Kacper Dudek to take place on Thursday in Donegal
Kacper Dudek, 18 Beechwood Park, Lifford and formerly of Brody, Poland was 20 years old.
Kacper is understood to have been returning home early from night shift at his place of work when the terrible tragedy at Feddyglass, Raphoe, unfolded on Friday morning at around 5.30am – 90 minutes before the red weather warning came into effect across the region.
A funeral notice for Kacper told how he was the dearly loved son of Artur and Katarzyna Dudek, much loved brother of Karol and Weronika and loving boyfriend of Molly.
His remains will be reposing at his home from today, Tuesday, January 28 from 4pm.
Kacper’s funeral will be leaving his home on Thursday, January 30 at 9.45am. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 10.30am.
Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium.
