Funeral of nine-year-old Donegal boy Joey Forker to take place on Thursday

Tributes have been paid to a nine-year-old boy from Donegal who sadly passed away on Friday.

Joey Forker, who died following a tragic machinery incident at his home, will be laid to rest on Thursday following Requiem Mass in St Crona's Church, Dungloe.

Donegal TD Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher said a ‘veil of inconsolable sadness and heartbreaking grief’ descended on the Dungloe area and across West Donegal following the ‘tragic accident that led to loss of a young and energetic life’.

The Fianna Fail TD, a friend of the family, paid tribute to the emergency services, local fire services, HSE, Gardai and Fr Pat Ward PP Burtonport.

The late Joey Forker. Photo: McGlynn Funeral Directors

The young boy is the son of Audrey and Joe and the loving brother of Jason and Jordan.

He is reposing at McGlynns funeral home, Dungloe on Monday, August 25 from 3pm - 6pm. Removal strictly private to family home and house strictly private at all times.

Joey’s Funeral Mass takes place on Thursday at 12 noon in St Crona's Church Dungloe with interment in Magheragallon Cemetery Gweedore.