A woman in her 20s, who was involved in a road traffic collision in Carndonagh on Wednesday evening, has sadly passed away, Gardai have confirmed.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman is the mother of the six-year-old girl who also passed away as a result of the collision.

Two other passengers, a young girl who was a rear passenger, is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Royal Victoria Hospital and male front seat passenger in his 30s is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry. No other injuries were reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the R240 at Carrowmore, Glentogher, Carndonagh, Co. Donegal on the evening of Wednesday, July 2.

The community is 'raw with grief' following the passing of a little girl in Carndonagh. Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com

Shortly before 6.30pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a road traffic collision involving a car and a van on the R240.

A female passenger of the car, aged six years, was fatally injured.

The driver of the car (a woman aged in her 20s), who was transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, has since passed away.

A female child, who was a rear passenger, is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Royal Victoria Hospital.

A male front seat passenger (30s) is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry.

No other injuries were reported.

The road was closed for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 6pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday 2nd July, 2025, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station at 00353 74 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.