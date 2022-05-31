Gary Middleton: DUP received mandate to deal with Protocol and are ‘resolute’

Speaking at Stormont yesterday he said the recall of the Assembly in an attempt to form an Executive was ‘nothing more than a distraction from the real issue and problem that is preventing these institutions from functioning, our communities moving forward and progress being made in NI; that is the NI protocol’.

He stated: “At the election, the DUP received a mandate to deal with the protocol and to ensure that we remove the Irish Sea border. I want to make the message very clear today - my colleagues have already done so - that we are resolute in holding to those commitments.

“The unionist community stands together. If you have not noticed it, please wake up and see that the unionist community is resolute about dealing with the NI protocol, restoring fairness to these institutions and ensuring that we have fair access to the UK internal market.”