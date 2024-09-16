'Gentle soul' Noah Karran, who left a 'legacy of goodness behind,' is laid to rest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

'Gentle soul' Noah Karran, left ‘a legacy of goodness’ behind to everyone who knew him, mourners at his funeral were told on Monday morning.

Eighteen-year-old Noah sadly passed away following a single vehicle collision in Park, near Claudy, on Thursday, September 12.

Hundreds of mourners packed into Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown to say farewell to the popular young man and show support to his grieving family, including his parents, Eamonn and Joanne, siblings Lee, Alix, Edward and Emma and extended family.

Father Eamon Graham said there had been a ‘huge outpouring of grief and support’ among the local community since Noah’s untimely passing and added how ‘no parent should be burying a child’.

Noah Karran was laid to rest on Monday. Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com

Fr Graham told mourners that he had the ‘privilege’ of baptising Noah ‘only 18 years ago’, and added how the many people who came to Noah’s funeral and paid tribute to him was ‘a great indication’ of the impact he had on so many people.

"It’s lovely to see his biker friends, his school and place of work represented outside the door. That’s a great tribute to Noah and to you, Joanne and Eamon, as his parents.”

Noah, said Fr Graham, had a ‘very short life and he could have easily expected 60 more years’.

He did, however ‘much in that short time and it’s all good’.

Rev. Eamon Graham.

Everyone, he continued, had words of praise, kindness and love for Noah, whose nickname was ‘wee boat’.

“Which, I’ve been told, is because of Noah’s Ark – that’s a lovely connection to his name.”

Fr Graham shared some words prepared by Noah’s parents, which depicted the kind of person he was.

He was, they described, a ‘gentle soul,’ who loved his McDonald’s and opened his own phone repair shop – which showed the ‘intelligence he had’.

There was laughter among the tears as mourners heard how, one day at school, ‘they were all watching Youtube’ as Noah had hacked into the system.

"He was told off for it, but he said he was only doing it to prove how bad the security was.”

Noah adored his family, mourners heard and loved motorbikes.

He was ‘gentle’ and ‘wouldn’t hurt a fly’. He loved his ‘comforts’ and ‘would have lived in his dressing gown’.

He and his girlfriend, Kelsileigh, were ‘inseparable’ and ‘two peas in a pod.’

Noah, said Fr Graham, was a ‘young man who always put other people first.’

He was ‘totally unselfish’ and ‘would have given his last penny to someone else.’

“If someone was in need, he would always be trying to care for them.”

He ‘always put people first,’ the priest said.

Addressing Noah’s family, Fr Graham said they could hold their heads ‘very high’ and should be ‘very proud of the son, brother and friend he was.’

"He’s just left a legacy of goodness behind to everyone who knew him.”

Tributes were paid at the funeral to emergency services and the family’s community, as well as the communities of Park and Claudy for their support.