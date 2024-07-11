‘He was always ready to help:' Tributes paid to 'generous' and talented Anthony Devlin

The late Anthony Devlin.

Tributes have been paid in Inishowen to ‘hardworking’ and ‘generous’ Anthony Devlin, following his tragic and untimely passing on Tuesday.

The local community has been left devastated by the death of the father-of-two in a work-related accident in the Illies, just outside Buncrana.

Buncrana Parish Priest, Father Francis Bradley, said that people have been speaking in ‘such glowing terms’ about Mr Devlin since his passing.

He added how the local community has, sadly, lost many young people over the past few weeks.

"People are so shocked. We, unfortunately, have had to get used to young deaths all too often, of late. We’ve had just so many deaths and so many of them are young people. By the time next week comes, in the previous five weeks, we’ll have buried four young men in their early 30s.”

Fr Bradley said he feels ‘terribly sad’ for Mr Devlin, his fiancée Grainne and their little boys.

The couple were due to get married in December and had recently finished their Marriage Preparation Course.

"He was so hardworking, industrious and very generous with his time and his talent. And he had great talent.

“It is a terrible loss to his parents and three sisters – losing their eldest brother and eldest son. It is so hard to imagine. Every death is a tragedy, but this is particularly tragic, especially someone dying as he did, in the course of his daily work.”

Fr Bradley added how people have been speaking in ‘glowing terms’ about Mr Devlin.

“About his generosity – he was always ready to help. Nothing was impossible for him. Even with machinery or cars or different things other people had given up on, he refused to give up and he always solved the problem.”

Father Bradley said the community will do it all it can to support the family in the days and times ahead.

“They are very much at the heart of people’s focus.”

Inishowen Cathaoirleach Councillor Jack Murray also said that everyone’s thoughts and prayers are with Mr Devlin’s family.

"The community is absolutely devastated that a young man, with his life ahead of him and a loving family, has been taken tragically in the most horrendous circumstances.

"Everyone is in deep shock and sadness and we are all thinking of Grainne and Anthony’s family at this most difficult time.”

Mr Devlin, who lived in Dun Na Ri in Slavery, will be laid to rest on Saturday, July 13, following Requiem Mass in in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

His funeral can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill.