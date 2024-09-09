Tributes have been paid to ‘vibrant’ and ‘helpful’ Donna McDermott, who sadly passed away in a road traffic collision at Quigley’s Point on Friday night.

Donna, who was in her 30s, was fatally injured as a result of the collision at Carrowkeel, Quigley's Point, at approximately 11.15pm on September 6.

She was a hugely popular and well-known member of her local community, who have been paying tribute to her since her untimely passing.

Donna’s colleagues in Centra, Moville, in which she had worked, said that, for years, she had been ‘the heart and soul of our centra family’.

“Front and centre with the craic and shenanigans on our nights out and in. First to lend a hand to whatever we were doing, from putting the fun into our fundraising, knowing who to call on if something needed fixing and you couldn’t do it!! Dropping everything to help a friend, the biggest heart and that funny wee laugh, making the tough days easier, making the good times even better.

"You really were a force of nature, they say that stars that shine the brightest only burn for half as long. And you shone bright, Donzo. We will remember you with love in our hearts and smiles on our faces. You will not be forgotten.”

Inishowen Ladies Darts League also paid tribute to Donna, who lived in Greencastle.

In a post on Facebook, they said: “It is hard to put into words just how heartbroken and shocked we all are at the news that Donna McDermott has tragically passed away.

“Donna as a team member of the Ferryport ladies darts team was always so full of fun on our nights out and had a heart of gold, we all have wonderful happy memories of her. I just hope she knew how much she was loved by us all.”

They also expressed their condolences to Donna’s family.

A spokesperson for Greencastle Community Centre said they were ‘deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Donna McDermott, a beloved member of our community’.

"Donna was a vibrant, bright young woman and our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time. May she rest in peace.

Moville Celtic said they heard of their former player’s passing with ‘great sadness’.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Donna’s family during this unimaginable time. May Donna Rest In Peace.”

Donna was also a former player in Gleneely Colts FC, who said that everyone in the club was ‘saddened’ to hear of her tragic passing.

“Our condolences, thoughts, and prayers to all her family and friends at this sad time.”

Gleneely Development Association said that Donna will be missed by many.

“Donna was so thoughtful, helpful and supportive when we were establishing the community Defibrillator. The GDA sends our love, strength, thoughts, and prayers to Donna's family, friends and wider community.”

Gardai continue to appeal for information on the two-vehicle collision. The female driver, aged in her 70s and male front seat passenger, aged in his 50s, were both removed from the scene to Atnagalvin and Letterkenny University Hospitals with non life threatening injuries. The male driver, aged in his teens, of the second vehicle was uninjured.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 00353 74 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.