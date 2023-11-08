Items seized in Derry as part of investigation into video of shots fired at funeral
Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) carried out a search in the Glenowen area of Derry earlier today, Wednesday 8 November.
The search is part of an investigation into offences linked to a funeral in the city on Saturday, 21 October, and a subsequent video posted online purportedly showing masked men firing shots over a coffin.
A number of items were seized and will be subject to forensic examination.
The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives on 101. Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.