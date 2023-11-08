Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) carried out a search in the Glenowen area of Derry earlier today, Wednesday 8 November.

The search is part of an investigation into offences linked to a funeral in the city on Saturday, 21 October, and a subsequent video posted online purportedly showing masked men firing shots over a coffin.

A number of items were seized and will be subject to forensic examination.