Joe Biden tells Boris Johnson he feels 'very strongly' that Irish Protocol must remain

Joe Biden

Speaking at a joint press conference in the White House, Mr. Biden, who identifies as Irish, said: “On the protocols, I feel very strongly on those. We spent an enormous amount of time and effort, the United States, it was a major bipartisan effort made.

"And I would not at all like to see, nor I might add would many of my Republican colleagues like to see, a change in the Irish accords, the end result having a closed border in Ireland.”

Mr. Johnson replied: “That’s absolutely right. On that point, Joe, we’re completely at one, nobody wants to see anything that interrupts or unbalances the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.”

Boris Johnson

Mr. Biden has previously warned Britain's chances of securing a trade deal with the US are little to none if its post-Brexit policy damages Ireland.