Three players won big in Wednesday night’s (December 14) Lotto draw.

One of the tickets was purchased on Tuesday, December 13 in P O’Neill Newsagents, Bridge End, Ballyshannon Co. Donegal. The second ticket was purchased on the day of the draw in Osbourne’s Centra, Carnew, Arklow, Co. Wicklow, and the third winner was purchased by a player in Co. Laois online or on the National Lottery app.

The winning numbers in last night’s (14th December) Lotto draw were: 10, 11, 15, 18, 20, 33 and the bonus was 13.

The players from Donegal, Wicklow and Laois are advised to sign the back of their winning ticket and to keep it safe. The winner should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

Meanwhile excitement is growing ahead of this weekend’s Lotto draw (Saturday, December 17) after the National Lottery confirmed that it will be adding an additional €1 million to the Lotto Plus Raffle prize fund.

This means all winners of the Lotto Plus Raffle will take home the usual €500 PLUS share an extra €1 MILLION between them.

Lotto Plus Raffle typically sees around 100 winners of €500 in every draw but tomorrow night, players are set for a boost in their winnings. By topping up the raffle prize fund by €1 million, the National Lottery predicts that each winner of tomorrow night’s Lotto Plus Raffle draw will receive between €8,000 - €12,500, depending on the number of winners.

There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot on Wednesday night which was worth over €8,373,355. This means Saturday’s jackpot now rolls to an estimated €9 Million.

