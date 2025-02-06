Loved ones of murdered Buncrana woman Danielle McLaughlin preparing to travel to India for trial verdict

The loved ones of a Buncrana woman murdered in India are preparing to travel to the country next week for the verdict in the almost seven-year trail of the man accused.

Danielle McLaughlin was just 28 years old when she was found dead in Goa on March 2017.

Vikhat Bhagat has been charged with the murder and rape of Danielle and his trial has been ongoing in India since 2018. He denies the charges.

There have been delays in the lengthy trial. However, final arguments are currently taking place and Danielle’s mother, Andrea Brannigan, said they have been told to be in India for the verdict from Tuesday of next week.

The late Danielle McLaughlin.

She has been informed the trial must conclude by February 17.

Andrea will travel to India with Danielle’s sister Joleen and friend, Louise.

Andrea said that, after a gruelling eight years waiting for the end of the trial, she ‘never thought’ she’d get to this stage.

"It has just seemed never ending.”

While in Goa, Andrea wants to meet with the farmer who found Danielle after she was murdered, and who also gave evidence at her trial.

"I’d like to thank him, because, only for him I wouldn’t have had Danielle home.”

Andrea added that while she’s nervous about travelling to Goa and the verdict, it is something she has to do for Danielle.

"It wouldn’t be somewhere I would choose to go, but Danielle loved it there. I’m going there for her and Danielle’s friends told me that she’d be proud of me for doing it.

"I need the trial to be over now so that I can start grieving. I haven’t been able to start because we’ve been waiting on this to be over for so long.”

Andrea, Joleen and Louise are currently in the process of booking flights and accommodation. They are extremely grateful for the money raised via a Go Fund me initiative which has allowed them to travel and stay for a week. As the flights and accommodation have had to be booked quite ‘last minute’ they are more expensive.

Representatives from the Irish and UK embassies will also be in attendance at the verdict, which is expected to take place at some stage next week.

You can still donate to the travel fund at https://www.gofundme.com/f/danielle-mc-laughlin