Man in his 60s killed in workplace accident in Newtowncunningham in Donegal

A man in his 60s has sadly died in a ‘fatal workplace accident’ in Newtowncunningham in Co.Donegal.

Gardaí confirmed to the Journal that they and emergency services were alerted to a fatal workplace accident at a premises in Newtowncunningham, Co. Donegal today, Monday, February 24, 2025 at approximately 1pm. A male in his 60s was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A Garda spokesperson said: “His body will be removed from the scene and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

“The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been notified and will attend the scene, which remains preserved at this time.

“A file will be prepared for the Coroner's Court.” Investigations are ongoing.