Man in his 60s killed in workplace accident in Newtowncunningham in Donegal
A man in his 60s has sadly died in a ‘fatal workplace accident’ in Newtowncunningham in Co.Donegal.
Gardaí confirmed to the Journal that they and emergency services were alerted to a fatal workplace accident at a premises in Newtowncunningham, Co. Donegal today, Monday, February 24, 2025 at approximately 1pm. A male in his 60s was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A Garda spokesperson said: “His body will be removed from the scene and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.