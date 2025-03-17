Man in his 60s sadly dies following Letterkenny collision

A man in his 60s has sadly died following a collision in Letterkenny in the early hours of this morning, Monday, March 17.

Gardaí said they continue to investigate a road traffic collision involving a car and two pedestrians, that occurred at Lower Main Street, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, this morning.

One of the pedestrians, a man aged in his 60s who was seriously injured in the collision, passed away at Letterkenny University Hospital earlier today.

The Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

The second pedestrian, a man also aged in his 60’s, has been airlifted to Galway University Hospital where he continues to receive medical treatment for serious injuries.

Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 2.30am and 3.30am this morning, Monday, March 17, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

In particular, Gardaí are appealing to anybody who was in the area between Dry Arch Roundabout and Oldtown Road at the time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

