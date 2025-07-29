Man sentenced to death over killing of Donegal Private Seán Rooney

A man has been sentenced to death over the killing of Private Seán Rooney, from Newtowncunningham, in Lebanon.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to reports, a military tribunal in the Lebanese capital of Beirut sentenced the main defendant in the case, Mohammad Ayyad, to death.

He was not in court and it is understood he is still at large.

Ayyad was also fined 100 million Lebanese pounds (€960).

Private Seán Rooney.

A number of other defendants received lesser sentences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been reported that one defendant was sentenced to three months in prison and the same fine, while another was sentenced to one month and the same fine. Three others were fined 200 million Lebanese pounds each and another was acquitted.

Pte Seán Rooney, who also had strong Derry connections, was killed in an attack in Lebanon in December 2022.

An Taoiseach Micháel Martin said that while he welcomed the conviction of the ‘main defendant, it is unsatisfactory that he is still at large.’

"Many will feel the sentences passed down on the other defendants are far too lenient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The justice system in Lebanon, and the delay in progressing in this case, was deeply regrettable.

“Peacekeeping is the most noble cause of all, and the role of the peacekeeper must at all times be honoured and respected.

“This is a very difficult day for the family of Seán Rooney, in particular his mother Natasha.

“Seán was a soldier of great courage, who put the safety of others before his own safety in the line of duty.

“He was brave and diligent. My thoughts and prayers are with Natasha, his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.”

It is understood that Lebanon has not carried out an execution in around 20 years.