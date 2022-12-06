Matthew McCallan: PSNI makes notification to Police Ombudsman after family's concerns

Detectives in the Criminal Investigation Department are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of 15 year old from the Dungannon area.

The young man’s body was discovered in the Tattyreagh Road area of Fintona shortly before 12 noon yesterday, Monday, December 5.

Detective Superintendent Gareth Talbot said: “Our thoughts remain with Matthew’s devastated family. The pain they are experiencing is difficult to comprehend. A number of specially trained officers are providing support to them at this tragic time.

The late Matthew McCallan.

“We are aware of the family’s concerns regarding the initial police response in the search for Matthew and the family have agreed to meet two senior officers to discuss.

“Due to the family’s concerns we have decided at an early stage to make a notification to the Office of the Police Ombudsman of Northern Ireland, for their assessment.

“Detectives will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Matthew’s death, which is being treated as unexplained and a post mortem is due to take place today.

“We are keeping an open mind at this stage and would appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Matthew was last seen at approximately 1.20am in the Ecclesville Centre, Fintona, and we are keen to establish his movements after this time.

“Police received a report of a missing person shortly after 3.30am on Sunday, December 4 when Matthew did not arrive home after attending an event in Fintona on Saturday night. Sadly Matthew was discovered in a ditch in the laneway of a property approximately two miles away from the social event at around 11.45am yesterday.

“Enquiries have now ruled out speculation which circulated on social media that Matthew was seen getting into a silver car. We have now identified and spoken to the occupants of the car and eliminated them from our enquiries.

