Mayor to open Book of Condolence for David Trimble

A Book of Condolence has been opened by Mayor Sandra Duffy in memory of former First Minister and Ulster Unionist leader David Trimble.

As she made the announcement, Mayor Duffy took the opportunity to express her condolences to Lord Trimble’s wife and family, and said he left a lasting legacy for the people of the North.

“I was saddened to hear the news yesterday and I want to extend my condolences to David’s wife Daphne and his family, friends and colleagues who mourn his loss today,” she said.

“David Trimble played a pivotal role in paving the way for peace, and used his influence to change attitudes and perceptions that fuelled hatred and mistrust here at a time when it was needed most.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He was undoubtedly courageous in his determination to bring about change, when many within his own community opposed his views. He took personal risks to secure a better future for others, and saw the value of dialogue and compromise when it came to achieving the shared objective of enduring peace. He leaves behind him a legacy which will secure him a prominent position in the history of this place for many years to come.

“I felt it was important to open a Book of Condolence today to allow people from all sides of the community to record their own tributes to David Trimble and his role in promoting unity and cohesion across the North.”

The Book of Condolence will open in the Guildhall from 4.30pm today, and will be available to sign from 9am to 7pm on weekdays and 9am – 5.30pm on weekends.