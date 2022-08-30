Mayor to open Book of Condolence in memory of Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

16-year-olds Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian died after getting into difficulty whilst swimming with friends in the lough. The family, friends and wider community across Derry and Strabane have been deeply shocked and saddened by the tragedy and to allow the community to share their grief and condolences, a Book of Condolences will be available for the public to sign in the Guildhall from 4pm tomorrow afternoon.

Extending her heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the Simon and Sebastian families and to the wider Kerala community in the North West, Mayor Sandra Duffy said a cloud of grief hung over the city today as people tried to come to terms with the tragic loss.

Extending her sincere sympathy to the families and friends of Reuven and Joseph, the Mayor said her heart went out to those affected by their loss and they were in her thoughts and prayers.

“I hope that the Book of Condolence will give the families some comfort at this difficult time and would encourage people from across the city and district and beyond to sign the book and send messages of support to the families at this difficult time.”