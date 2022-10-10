Missing person: Derry police concerned for safety of 15-year-old Ryan Moore
Police in Derry City and Strabane have said they are concerned for the safety of Ryan Moore who is 15 years old.
Issuing a missing person appeal, the police said that Ryan Moore was last seen on Friday, October 7 at 6.30pm in the Galliagh area of the city.
They added that Ryan was last seen wearing a grey Adidas tracksuit and a grey Nike coat. If anyone has any information, they are asked to please contact the Police non emergency number and quote reference 988 9/10/22.